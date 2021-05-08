Mira Rajput Shows Shahid Kapoor's Shoes and Socks Lying Around, Wonders 'Are All Men Like This'

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput is quite active on social media and keeps sharing mushy pictures of the two, including appreciation posts. However, on Friday, the Delhi girl took to her Instagram Stories to give her fans a sneak peek of how messy the Kabir Singh actor is at home. She shared a picture of a pair of shoes and socks strewn around on a carpet inside a room after a workout. They presumably belong to Shahid. Upset with her husband’s mess, Mira asked her followers whether all the men out there are like this.Earlier, the star wife’s brother-in-law, Ishaan Khatter, had spilled the beans on Mira'sstrict rules regarding how to keep shoes at home. On actress Neha Dhupia’s show, No Filter Neha, the Dhadak actor had revealed that Mira is very particular that the shoes should not be in the middle of the room. He has to take off his shoes in a corner and only then can he enter the house that too very quietly. He said he has learned this protocol to meet his niece and nephew.

Mira keeps sharing the highlights of her daily routine with fans and also posts pictures of Shahid and their kids. Once she had posted a video in which she was about to wear makeup to get ready, but couldn’t find her beauty blender. When she started looking for it, she found it lying in son, Zain Kapoor’s, swimming pool. On picking it up, she found that it had been cut. Along with the video, she asked her fans if they too face such problems as a mother.

Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and have two children, four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain.

