Mira Rajput Spotted With Children at Mumbai Airport; 'Kids Have Grown,' Say Fans

Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, was spotted exiting the Mumbai airport with her children, Misha and Zain, on Monday. Mira was seen holding her children’s hands in several photos and videos that have surfaced on the internet. While Misha sprinted alongside her mother, Zain walked alongside them in silence.

Mira Rajput chose a blue shirt and paired it with black pants and sneakers for her airport outfit. She wore her hair half-tied and carried a bag. Misha wore black attire, while Zain was dressed in a blue sweater and slacks.

Netizens’ reaction to the photos:

Fans reacted to the post, saying that Misha and Zain have grown up. A fan registered his surprise by commenting, “Ye Itna jaldi bade hogaye (They have grown up so quickly)." Another person said, “Iska beta toh bahot lamba hai age ke according (Her son is very tall in comparison to his age)."

A fan said, “Itne bade ho gaye dono (Both Misha and Zain have grown up so much)." “I just noticed….mumma twinned with both," someone wrote.

Mira Rajput knows her way around fashion:

Mira frequently posts photos of herself and Shahid on her Instagram account. She recently posted a photo, standing in front of a car. “Had to get dressed top to toe after ages (I think I’ve hacked the waist-up zoom game). Pulled out a dress I last wore on my anniversary a couple of years back; the pre-covid era.

“Now all I could think of was how quickly can I click a picture while my mask is off! (It’s still sneakily there)

“Fortunately, I’ve re-learnt how to walk in heels and I love anything yellow." Mira wrote in the caption.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 and welcomed their first child, Misha, in 2016. In 2018, the couple was blessed with Zain.

Shahid will be seen in Jersey :

Meanwhile, Shahid’s next project, Jersey, is a remake of a Telugu film of the same title. In the film, which also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, the 39-year-old actor will play a cricketer. The film was supposed to be released on December 31, 2021, but it had to be postponed owing to the Covid outbreak. The sports drama will now release on 14 April.

