Mira Rajput Steps Out in 'Short Skirt' Post Yoga Session, Gets Brutally Trolled Online

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has been at the receiving end of a volley of criticism for apparently not “dressing right" for her yoga session. On Monday, the star wife was photographed heading to her car post her yoga session in Mumbai. In the video, shared by celebrity photographer Manav Manglani on his Instagram account, Mira is seen wearing a sleeveless top with a satin skirt. Her attire didn’t go down well with a section of netizens who trolled the mother of two for her “inappropriate" dressing for a yoga session. A user wrote, “That skirt is very unflattering! She looks better than this." Another said, “Who dresses like this for yoga? Mira, at least dress right for the occasion." However, some people really liked Mira’s look and even dropped compliments for her in the comments section. One called her “cute," while another said that she looked gorgeous in the short dress.

Mira Rajput’s Instagram profile is a sheer delight. She often shares adorable pictures with her kids and gives inside glimpses into her family shenanigans. Mira might be away from the limelight of Bollywood but her fandom on social media is no less than any popular actor. Check out some of her popular Instagram posts:

Mira and Shahid tied the knot in 2015 and have two children, four-year-old Misha and two-year-old son Zain.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here