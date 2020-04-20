Mira Rajput Takes Sweet Revenge on Husband Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor are one of the most-talked-about Bollywood couples. The duo keeps sharing glimpses of daily activities with their Instagram family.

Recently, the Haider actor posted a short video of himself and Mira where he was flirting with his wife by calling her ‘sexy’. Sharing the post, Shahid wrote, “We grow wiser and more mature with each passing day in #quarantine.”

The post has received lots of comments from Shahid’s fans and friends. One of the reaction came from Mira, who said, “Revenge is in the mail”.

Now, instead of taking the revenge on mail, Mira posted a throwback picture of the actor on the photo-sharing platform. Captioning the image, she wrote, “Revenge is sweet”.

In the image, one can see a young Shahid being featured on a cover of a magazine.

Going by the comments on the post, it seems Mira’s intention of embarrassing her husband didn’t work. A user wrote, “Revenge is bitter but this one is not ganna hurt Shahid bro as it is sweet”.

Another person said, “Oho we've seen it before, you should have posted something unseen,” while one complimented, “A Cute baby boyyyy in red”.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid will be seen in Jersey along with Mrunal Thakur. The movie is the remake of Telugu film of the same name. It depicts the story of a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India to fulfil his son’s wish. The shooting has been cancelled due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

