Mira Rajput Thinks Husband Shahid Kapoor Has Aced Even the ‘Hat-Hair’ Look, Here’s Why

Shahid Kapoor is currently on an all-bikers trip in Europe with his brother Ishaan Khatter and close friend, actor Kunal Kemmu.

The Padmaavat star is keeping social media abuzz with his pictures from the vacation, exploring the gorgeous locales of Switzerland and other European nations along with his biker friends.

Shahid took to Instagram on Thursday to share yet another picture from his picturesque holiday in which he posing in front of his mean machine with Switzerland’s stunning natural landscape in the backdrop. Dressed in all black in the image, he captioned it, “#traveldiaries”.

Among the many people who have commented on the stunning picture include his wife Mira Rajput, who shared several fire and heart-eyed emojis as response. In another comment, she wrote, "I know right. He’s even aced hat-hair."

Ishaan also took to Instagram to share a picture from the vacation. In the picture, he is admiring Austria’s postcard-perfect landscape. He captioned it, "Immortal".

View this post on Instagram Immortal A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on Aug 8, 2019 at 8:11am PDT

Shahid got married to Mira on July 6, 2015. He now has two children with her—Misha and Zain.

On the work front, he was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Here are more images from Shahid and his all-boys Europe trip:

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.