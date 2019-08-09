Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Mira Rajput Thinks Husband Shahid Kapoor Has Aced Even the ‘Hat-Hair’ Look, Here’s Why

Check out the best pictures from Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Kunal Kemmu’s Euro trip.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 9, 2019, 3:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Mira Rajput Thinks Husband Shahid Kapoor Has Aced Even the ‘Hat-Hair’ Look, Here’s Why
Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput.
Loading...

Shahid Kapoor is currently on an all-bikers trip in Europe with his brother Ishaan Khatter and close friend, actor Kunal Kemmu.

The Padmaavat star is keeping social media abuzz with his pictures from the vacation, exploring the gorgeous locales of Switzerland and other European nations along with his biker friends.  

Shahid took to Instagram on Thursday to share yet another picture from his picturesque holiday in which he posing in front of his mean machine with Switzerland’s stunning natural landscape in the backdrop. Dressed in all black in the image, he captioned it, “#traveldiaries”.

Among the many people who have commented on the stunning picture include his wife Mira Rajput, who shared several fire and heart-eyed emojis as response. In another comment, she wrote, "I know right. He’s even aced hat-hair." 

View this post on Instagram

#traveldiaries

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

 

Ishaan also took to Instagram to share a picture from the vacation. In the picture, he is admiring Austria’s postcard-perfect landscape. He captioned it, "Immortal". 

View this post on Instagram

Immortal

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on

Shahid got married to Mira on July 6, 2015. He now has two children with her—Misha and Zain. 

 

On the work front, he was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of the 2017 Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda. 

Here are more images from Shahid and his all-boys Europe trip: 

View this post on Instagram

#soulconnection

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

View this post on Instagram

The crew!! 😎

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

View this post on Instagram

😬

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

View this post on Instagram

The best things made by god and man

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

View this post on Instagram

Revvin’ ⚡️

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on

View this post on Instagram

Fairy dusted village

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on

View this post on Instagram

All smiles

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

View this post on Instagram

Riding into the clouds

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@khemster2) on

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram