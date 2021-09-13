Mira Rajput Took Off to Mountains for Birthday to ‘Recharge’ With Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput rang on her birthday this year in the lap of nature. The beauty turned 27 on September 7. The celebration was in the form of a ‘much-needed’ getaway with husband, actor Shahid Kapoor somewhere in the mountains. Mira updated her Instagram feed with a lovely video revealing the picturesque view of her vacation address. In a lengthy note along the clip titled ‘RECHARGE’, she spoke about how the nature heals, thanking the rejuvenating experience. Mira, who may have been a few kilos up, felt lighter in her head and heart. She also mentioned that she was on a digital detox for some time while expressing her love for the mountains. An excerpt from her post read, “We restricted travel just for work, and trips around commitments never really let you unwind.”

“Pulled out a few videos I managed to take to send to family since I tried to be on a complete DND on the day of the trek,” signed off Mira.

Mira treated her online family with an adorable photo with Shahid earlier this week. On Instagram, she posted one of the most endearing moments of her magical days in the hill station. The couple hugged close as they posed, clad in their mountaineering gear, with shoes, backpacks, and jackets. The serene background was of a dense forest and lush greens. Mira wrote, "The woods are lovely, dark and deep."

To wish his wife on her birthday, Shahid penned the most romantic note. He made his ladylove’s special day a memorable one by posting some heartwarming snaps. “Not just to share your joys, but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day we smile in each other’s arms, but on the days we cry in each other’s arms. You are the centre of my world,"wrote the actor.

Shahid and Mira got married in Gurgaon in 2015. The couple is blessed with two kids — daughter Misha and son Zain.

