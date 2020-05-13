Mira Rajput Trolls Shahid Kapoor for Sharing 'Ridiculous' Video on Social Media

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the country will be heading to lockdown 4.0 starting May 18.

A lot of people couldn’t help but share their reactions after listening to the announcement. Actor Shahid Kapoor has also put forward his take on lockdown 4.0. With a goggles filter on, the Kabir Singh actor says, “It’s time for quarantine, it’s so much fun,” in an abrupt yet funny voice. He also mentioned that wife Mira Kapoor seems to be done dealing with him.

He captioned the video, “Entering quarantine phase 4 be like... @mira.kapoor can’t deal no more with me (sic).”

Mira also commented on the post, saying, “You actually posted this ridiculous video (sic)." Shahid’s Jersey co-star Mrunal Thakur couldn’t hold her laughter on the funny clip.

A few days back, the Vivah star also shared a picture from the sets of his upcoming sports-drama, mentioning that he misses being on the shoot. “#Jersey sets. #imissyou,” he wrote in the caption.

Jersey is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The story narrates the tale of a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfill his son's wish.

The project will also see Shahid sharing the screen space with his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur. Earlier, the father-son duo has featured together in Mausam and Shaandaar.

