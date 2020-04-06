Mira Rajput's Childhood Picture Has Fans Comparing Her to Daughter Misha

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput dug out a childhood picture of herself and shared it on Instagram on Sunday. In the picture, Mira can be seen riding a floatable sea horse in a swimming pool. The cute photo confused some fans, who thought it is probably her daughter Misha.

The photo shows a young Mira enjoying her day at the pool, wearing a bright coloured swimming costume with a cap. "Before unicorns and mermaids were the thing #trendy #blastfromthepast From @ishitasethii's archives," she wrote in the caption.

One follower commented, "I thought it was misha and i was thinking she has grown up so much." Another wrote, "Misha looks like you."

Some even commented on the floatable toy. "The float looks like a mix of seahorse and unicorn lmao," one wrote.

Misha is a Shahid and Mira's eldest child. She was born in March 2016. They also have a son called Zain.

Because of the lockdown, personal grooming has become a bit of an issue. It seems Mira too is worried about the same. On Sunday, she shared a selfie, examining her brows. "So far the eyebrows are behaving," she wrote.

Recently, Shahid took over the kitchen to treat Mira with some pancakes. She shared in her Instagram stories, "Waiting while the husband cooks me some pancakes." She then shared a photograph of the dish made by Shahid.

Follow @News18Movies for more

