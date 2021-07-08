Mira Rajput’s Cute Wish for Husband Shahid Kapoor on Their Wedding Anniversary is Goals

Actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples of B- Town. They met each other in an arranged marriage set up and tied the knot in an intimate wedding. The couple got married on July 7, 2015, and completed six years of their beautiful relationship on Wednesday. On this occasion, Mira posted a super cute picture with her husband Shahid. In the lovable snap, Mira is giving a tight hug to her husband, while Shahid is kissing on her head. In the caption, Mira has expressed her love for him and has wished him on this special occasion.

The post received comments from their friends and fans. Anaita Shroff Adajania, Kanika Kapoor and Sophie Choudry reacted to the sweet picture and wished the couple a happy anniversary. In this beautiful journey of togetherness, Mira and Shahid became parents to two adorable kids. Their daughter Misha Kapoor came into the couple’s life in 2016, while their son Zain Kapoor was born in 2018.

Shahid and Mira got married in Delhi in the presence of their families. Later on, a reception was held in Mumbai for their B- Town guests. Shahid is probably one of those rare actors from the movie business who went for an arranged marriage with a girl who is a complete outsider to the film industry. However, this was never an issue as the film fraternity immediately embraced Mira.

The couple’s marriage remained in news for their age difference as well. Both Shahid and Mira handled the situation with utmost grace and dignity. The couple came on the show quiz show Koffee with Karan and had a great chat with the host, Karan Johar. The duo shared their story in detail.

Shahid, son of Pankaj Kapoor and Neelima Azeem, has been a successful actor and proved his versatility with various genres.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here