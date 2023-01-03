Mira Rajput's New Vacay Pics Are All About 'Salty Hair, Sandy Skin'

Like many other Bollywood celebrities, actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput welcomed the New Year festivities with their close ones at an undisclosed location. On Monday evening, Mira took to her Instagram and shared a slew of sunkissed pictures of herself. In the first picture, the wellness enthusiast was seen posing in a blue backless swimsuit at the beach facing the beautiful sunset and sprawling ocean in front of her. Fans loved Mira’s confidence and admired the scenic natural beauty in the other pictures.

In another picture, the Kabir Singh actor was seen taking a beach selfie featuring his wife Mira and a few of their friends. She looked stunning in the same blue swimsuit and complemented her overall look with a long-shell necklace and oval shades with an orange framing. On the other hand, Shahid looked dashing as always in a funky printed shirt and black goggles. Captioning the post, Mira wrote, “Salty hair, sandy skin,” with water wave emoji.

As soon as she shared the post, the couple’s fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis. One of the users wrote, “Wow, Love you favourites. Enjoy #ShaMira. Stay Blessed," while another wrote, “Beautiful moments." A third one wished the duo and wrote, “Happy new year."

A few days earlier, Mira shared a picture of herself with her loving hubby Shahid posing against the last sunset of 2022 on a beach. In the photo, Mira was seen holding Shahid while putting her hand around his neck. Captioning the post, Mira had written, “Waiting for you 2023."

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 2015 and welcomed their daughter Misha Kapoor in 2016. The couple then attained parenthood for the second time in 2018 when they were blessed with a baby boy.

On the work front, Shahid will make his digital debut alongside Vijay Sethupathi in filmmaker Raj and DK’s new action thriller series, Farzi. It will be available exclusively on Prime Video. Besides this, he has also been working on director Ali Abbas Zafar’s upcoming film, Bloody Daddy.

