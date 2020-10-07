Mira Rajput's Throwback Pic will Trigger Your Happy Childhood Memories

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput went nostalgic as she shared a throwback picture from her childhood days to wish her friend Aalika a special happy birthday. The gorgeous star wife posted the picture in her Instagram story, in which she can be seen dressed in pink and white frock while attending a birthday party. The caption of the post reads, “2000's fashion.”

Mira, who is an avid social media user, enjoys a massive fan following and often breaks the internet with her quirky and fun-filled Instagram posts. Earlier, she posted a picture from her childhood days where the little Mira can be seen enjoying in a pool. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Before unicorns and mermaids were the thing #trendy #blastfromthepast From @ishitasethii’s archives.”

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 2015 in an arranged marriage setup. The duo are proud parents of two kids - Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. The couple had been spending quality time with their family amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mira often shares glimpses of her lockdown days and the fun activities at home. Recently, the couple celebrated their son Zain’s birthday and the star wife took to social media to give a sneak peek into the celebrations. She also penned a long note about the decor, food and her tips for mothers to plan a birthday party.

Earlier on August 26, the couple celebrated their daughter Misha’s birthday as she turned 4. Shahid is currently busy with shooting of his upcoming project Jersey. The film is a remake of a south Indian movie of the same name and revolves around the life of a cricketer. The film will also star Mrunal Thakur and Shahid’s father, Pankaj Kapoor.

There are reports that Shahid has taken a major pay cut for the film so as to allow the makers of the film to continue with the production after the losses incurred during COVID-19 pandemic.