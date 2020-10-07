Mira Rajput's Throwback Pic will Trigger Your Happy Childhood Memories

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput went nostalgic as she shared a throwback picture from her childhood days to wish her friend Aalika a special happy birthday. The gorgeous star wife posted the picture in her Instagram story, in which she can be seen dressed in pink and white frock while attending a birthday party. The caption of the post reads, “2000's fashion.”
Mira, who is an avid social media user, enjoys a massive fan following and often breaks the internet with her quirky and fun-filled Instagram posts. Earlier, she posted a picture from her childhood days where the little Mira can be seen enjoying in a pool. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Before unicorns and mermaids were the thing #trendy #blastfromthepast From @ishitasethii’s archives.”
Shahid and Mira tied the knot in July 2015 in an arranged marriage setup. The duo are proud parents of two kids - Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. The couple had been spending quality time with their family amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
Mira often shares glimpses of her lockdown days and the fun activities at home. Recently, the couple celebrated their son Zain’s birthday and the star wife took to social media to give a sneak peek into the celebrations. She also penned a long note about the decor, food and her tips for mothers to plan a birthday party.
View this post on Instagram
Another Quarantine Birthday After planning a detailed, game intensive and theme-packed birthday for the lady of the house, I was quite lazy to get up and do yet another one in ten days! But nothing like Pinterest and good old mom-guilt to get you right back on your toes to start all over again. Buddy boy is obsessed with anything that goes vroom: trucks, bikes, tractors, cars, fire engines and his most favourite the JCB Digger. You can catch him in the hot summer afternoon playing with his trucks in the mud totally and utterly in a state of bliss. So this theme combined his love for both vehicles and construction (also because it was just easier to widen the theme basket a bit and I was in love with the tractor shaped napkins) I used whatever creativity I had left to deck up the place and inflated a pool for the entertainment. All parents know that nothing keeps kids engaged longer than a pool with a side of fries. A trunk full of cars, my decoration box and the cutest printables made the whole theme come together. I managed to get the backdrop online along with the pun-intended signboards. Caution tape and digger toothpicks brought the whole theme together. I forgot to click a picture of the returns which was my favourite go-to wrapping; newspaper with caution tape wrapped all around. We reused the tassels from last time and kept theme colours to match the decor. I found that going for a solid coloured plate with themed napkin makes for a smarter solution. If you have extra leftover, you can use it for another celebration, dressed with a different napkin. By the time the sun went down, the kids were famished and happily exhausted, so it was a quick scurry around the table before the Khoi bag popped and confetti laden kids were off! This one was quick and easy! I’m sure all you Mum’s know those two words are GOLDEN when it comes to a birthday!
Earlier on August 26, the couple celebrated their daughter Misha’s birthday as she turned 4. Shahid is currently busy with shooting of his upcoming project Jersey. The film is a remake of a south Indian movie of the same name and revolves around the life of a cricketer. The film will also star Mrunal Thakur and Shahid’s father, Pankaj Kapoor.
There are reports that Shahid has taken a major pay cut for the film so as to allow the makers of the film to continue with the production after the losses incurred during COVID-19 pandemic.