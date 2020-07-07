Mira Rajput’s Wedding Anniversary Note for Shahid Kapoor is All Things Love

Actor Shahid Kapoor tied the nuptial knot with Mira Rajput in Anand Karaj ceremony on July 7, 2015. The couple is blessed with two children Misha (daughter) and Zain (son).

Now, on the occasion of their fifth wedding anniversary, Mira has pulled out a picture from their wedding album to celebrate the day with beau Shahid.

Sharing a glimpse of their Anand Karaj ceremony, Mira wrote, “Gratitude” along with heart and folded hand emoticons.

Mira, later in the day, dropped another update on her Insta timeline with a love-filled picture featuring herself and Shahid. The snap was clicked during one of the pre-wedding rituals.

Calling herself the luckiest girl and expressing her love for Shahid, Mira summed up her post with these lines, “Please don’t forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be “I am sorry” .

The post has garnered lots of love and warm wishes. One of the comments came from Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, who wished the two a ‘happy anniversary’.

Shahid’s brother actor Ishaan Khatter expressed his love for towards his brother and sister-in-law with a red heart emoji.

On the work front, Shahid will be next seen in sports-drama Jersey. The project is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name starring Nani. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfil his son's wish.

