Mirzapur 2 Actor Anjum Sharma Took 4 Months to Bulk Up for Fight Scenes

Actor Anjum Sharma took almost four months to prepare for his fight sequences in the web series, Mirzapur 2.

"Apart from researching for my role and studying the script, I took four months to physically prepare for fights sequences with (co-actor) Ali (Fazal). I needed to bulk up and tone my muscles. The script didn't require me to hit the gym and develop a certain physique, but this was a decision between director Gurmeet Singh and I took.

"I wanted my character looking a certain way and be at par with Ali, who took part in Mr Purvanchal and has a Hulk-like appearance. So, I needed to bulk up and gain muscles," Anjum said.

The actor plays the role of Sharad Shukla. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Mirzapur 2 features Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyendu Sharma in the primary roles.