Mirzapur 2 All Episodes Leaked Online by Tamilrockers and Other Piracy Sites

After a long wait, Mirzapur 2 was released on Thursday on Amazon Prime Video, but the pirates were not too far behind. Within hours of release of the first two episodes of season 2, they have been uploaded on torrent sites. The leaked episodes have been claimed to be of HD quality, according to various media reports.

The torrent websites like piratebay, kat and others are buzzing with various keywords saying the full series is available for download. Tamilrockers, who are notorious for leaking films and series and other content, is among the top uploaders making the offer. Mirzapur 2 TamilRockers, Mirzapur 2 Full Series Available, Mirzapur 2 Full Episodes HD, Mirzapur 2 HD episodes download and many other links are being displayed on these sites, as well as on search engines.

The development comes as a major setback for the creators of the web series, as so much has been invested in the making of the highly popular series. Especially, after the troubles the makers have had to go through owing to the situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, an incident like this can be very demoralising.

The government and telecom service providers have made several attempts in the past to curb the menace of piracy. But despite their efforts, the hackers find a way to thrive. The authorities have blocked several websites hosting pirated content and it has been a continuous process, but the culprits come up with new domains and it is hard to keep track of their ever-growing presence.

Notably, the first season of Mirzapur was also leaked online after its official release online. Starring the likes of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi and many other fine actors, the series became a sensation soon after its release. Fans, who have to wait for quite a long time, have a lot of expectations with the new season. Many of them do not mind getting to watch the episodes a bit sooner and that is the real strength of the piracy business.