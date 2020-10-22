Mirzapur 2 Cast, Characters, Release Date: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Premiere

The much-awaited season 2 of Mirzapur is all set to stream on Amazon Prime from October 23. The teaser has already been released and taken the internet by storm. The first season of Mirzapur was released in 2018 and received much appreciation from the audiences for its cast, dialogues, set, and everything. Mirzapur 2 will feature lead actors reprising their role from the first season, while a few new names will also be seen in the season. Let’s have a look at the Mirzapur 2 cast:

Ali Fazal as Govind “Guddu” Pandit

Ali Fazal will be back in his much-anticipated character as Govind Pandit aka Guddu Bhaiya. At the end of the last season, he was seen shot by the Munna Bhaiya along with his wife and brother. In this season, he will be back to take revenge. In the teaser, Guddu can be seen planning vengeance against the Tripathi as they took everything from him. It will be interesting to see whether he will be able to take revenge from Tripathi or not.

Pankaj Tripathi as Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya

The much-appreciated character Kaleen Bhaiya aka Akhandanand Tripathi, portrayed by Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in full power. Like the previous season, Kaleen Bhaiya will be seen ruling the Mirzapur in this season too.

Divyendu Sharma as Phoolchand Tripathi aka Munna Bhaiya

The bad boy of 'Mirzapur' and son of Kaleen Bhaiya, Phoolchand Tripathi aka Munna Bhaiya will be reprised by Divyendu Sharma. In the last season, he killed Guddu’s family and now he will be the prime target of Guddu. It will be interesting to see if Munna Bhaiya will be able to rule Mirzapur or not.

Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta

Shweta Tripathi is all set to return as Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu in Mirzapur 2 in a whole new avatar. In the teaser, she can be seen transformed from being a bubbly girl to holding guns after her sister’s death. It seems like she will help Guddu in taking revenge.

Apart from these characters, Rasika Dugal, Kulbushan Kharbanda and Harshita Gaur as Beena Tripathi, Satyanand Tripathi and Dimpy Pandit will also be seen in their power-packed role. Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar will be the new face in the series.