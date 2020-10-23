News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

Mirzapur 2 First Twitter Reactions Are Here And Fans Are Calling It 'A Masterpiece'

Mirzapur 2

Mirzapur 2

As Mirzapur 2 begins streaming on Amazon Prime, Twitter is flooded with fan reviews. Well, good news. From the looks of it, Mirzapur 2 seems to have hit the right chord with the viewers.

Mirzapur season 2 is looking like it’s going to be Amazon Prime's biggest show of this year, thanks to fans' early reactions on social media. The show stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, and Vijay Varma. The web series revolves around the corruption, crime, governance failure, rule of mafia dons, and gang wars in Uttar Pradesh. Its new season takes the story forward as the fight to become the king of Mirzapur continues between Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Munna Bhaiya (Divyendu Sharma).

As the show begins streaming on Amazon Prime, Twitter is flooded with fan reviews. Well, good news. From the looks of it, Mirzapur 2 seems to have hit the right chord with the viewers.

One user wrote, "I would say a masterpiece. It has matched up that level of season 1 and has lived up to expectations. Acting 5/5 Suspense 5/5 Thrill 5/5 Dialogues 5/5 Storytelling 5/5." Another tweeted, "Mirzapur-2 is totally next level series in Indian history."

Some more reactions:

In our review of Mirzapur 2, film critic Rohit Vats has said, "Mirzapur 2 delivers the fun it promised. They fight, you enjoy, end of the story. There is nothing to take back except remembering a few punchlines and using them on your friends. And if you take Mirazpur seriously and think of it as a pertinent comment on UP’s socio-political conditions then you might need a counselling session with Kaleen Bhaiyya. He might ask you to test his home-made pistols!"

Mirzapur 2 review: Pankaj Tripathi's 'Kaaleen Bhaiyya' Finds a Worthy Opponent in Ali Fazal's 'Guddu'


