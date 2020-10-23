Mirzapur 2 First Twitter Reactions Are Here And Fans Are Calling It 'A Masterpiece'

Mirzapur season 2 is looking like it’s going to be Amazon Prime's biggest show of this year, thanks to fans' early reactions on social media. The show stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, and Vijay Varma. The web series revolves around the corruption, crime, governance failure, rule of mafia dons, and gang wars in Uttar Pradesh. Its new season takes the story forward as the fight to become the king of Mirzapur continues between Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) and Munna Bhaiya (Divyendu Sharma).

As the show begins streaming on Amazon Prime, Twitter is flooded with fan reviews. Well, good news. From the looks of it, Mirzapur 2 seems to have hit the right chord with the viewers.

One user wrote, "I would say a masterpiece. It has matched up that level of season 1 and has lived up to expectations. Acting 5/5 Suspense 5/5 Thrill 5/5 Dialogues 5/5 Storytelling 5/5." Another tweeted, "Mirzapur-2 is totally next level series in Indian history."

Some more reactions:

Non stop end of season 2. Started at 11:45 PM ended at 8:45 AM. Non-Stop. What a satisfying End. Kya bhaukal banaye ho re @alifazal9 @divyenndu @TripathiiPankaj @battatawada Now a long wait for season 3 😅😅happy for bhosdiwale chahca too, he got satisfying end #Mirzapur2 — Sandeep Sharma (@FCASANDEEP) October 23, 2020

Mirzapur-2 is totally next level series in indian history.#Mirzapur2 — Shahid khan (@Shahidk53484793) October 23, 2020

#Mirzapur2review #MirzapurOnPrime #Mirzapur #MirzapurWatchParty #Mirzapur2I would say a masterpieceIt has matched up that level of season 1 and has lived up to expectationsActing 5/5Suspense 5/5Thrill 5/5Dialogues 5/5Storytelling 5/510/5 for this year's ending pic.twitter.com/ziXaZDTPvG — 🇮🇳MOGAMBO KHUSH HUA🇮🇳 (@MOGAMBO_TWEETS) October 23, 2020

Finished at 5 am than 4 hours sleep now remembering everything. What a season 👏 #MirzapurOnPrime #Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/A2HdRp3phr — Juraiz Kabir (@tweetskabir) October 23, 2020

#Mirzapur2 certainly not as disappointing as Sacred Games 2 was. First 5 episodes are epic. Gets slower and slower then after. But unexpected twists and turns keep you glued till the last episode. — Saptech Mankad (@MrDocSaab) October 23, 2020

#Mirzapur2 is a very good series..perfect sequel to the amazing part one. All actors, writers, director & crew members did a brilliant job. @TripathiiPankaj @divyenndu , @alifazal9 @RasikaDugal were amazing. Finally some good content to watch from Bollywood#Mirzapur2Review — Hemant (@HemantVIIII) October 23, 2020

In our review of Mirzapur 2, film critic Rohit Vats has said, "Mirzapur 2 delivers the fun it promised. They fight, you enjoy, end of the story. There is nothing to take back except remembering a few punchlines and using them on your friends. And if you take Mirazpur seriously and think of it as a pertinent comment on UP’s socio-political conditions then you might need a counselling session with Kaleen Bhaiyya. He might ask you to test his home-made pistols!"

Mirzapur 2 review: Pankaj Tripathi's 'Kaaleen Bhaiyya' Finds a Worthy Opponent in Ali Fazal's 'Guddu'