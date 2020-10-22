Mirzapur 2: Kaleen Bhaiya or Guddu Pandit, Who is Your Favourite Character? Vote Here

Mirzapur debuted on Amazon Prime in November 2018 and now the second season will be available to fans on October 23 after a wait of two years.

Here are 5 key characters of Mirzapur 2:

1. Pankaj Tripathi as Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya

Akhandanand Tripathi, known as Kaleen Bhaiya, is the king of Mirzapur. He is involved in a variety of illegal businesses including arms and ammunition. He has a son named Munna.

2. Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit

Guddu enjoys beating people as much as he loves bodybuilding. His brother Bablu Pandit, played by Vikrant Massey, has been killed by Kaleem Bhaiya's son.

3. Divyendu Sharma as Phoolchand Tripathi aka Munna Tripathi

Phoolchand aka Munna, the son of Kaleen Bhaiya, is envious of his father and is eager to take over the business. Along with Bablu, he also killed Guddu’s wife Sweety.

4. Rasika Duggal as Beena Tripathi

Beena Tripathi, Kaleen Bhaiya’s second wife and Munna’s stepmother. She has an affair with the house servant which is discovered by her father-in-law.

5. Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Satyanand Tripathi

Satyanand Tripathi, Kaleen Bhaiya’s father, despite being on wheelchair plots a series of underhand dealings and plans to tackle various problems.

