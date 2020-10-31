Mirzapur 2 Makers Apologise to Novelist Surender Mohan Pathak for 'Inadvertently Hurting' Sentiments

The makers of Mirzapur have issued an apology to Hindi crime fiction novelist Surendra Mohan Pathak after he threatened legal action against them for allegedly misrepresenting his novel Dhabba as “sheer porno” in the web series.

A letter signed by Puneet Krishna, one of the creators and a writer on the Amazon Prime Video crime thriller series, was shared on the Twitter account of production company Excel Entertainment. The letter from Excel Entertainment acknowledged that the depiction of the book, together with an “unrelated” voiceover, hurt the sentiments of Surender Mohan Pathak’s fans and well-wishers.

“We would like to assure you that to rectify this situation, as discussed with you and as per your wishes, we will blur the book-cover in the scene or remove the VO within a reasonable time of 3 weeks,” read the letter.

In the third episode of Mirzapur 2, veteran actor Kulbhushan Kharbanda’s Satyanand Tripathi is shown reading Pathak’s “Dhabba” but the voiceover has nothing to do with what is written in the novel, published in 2010, the author alleged in a letter, dated October 27.

“What the character has been depicted reading from ‘Dhabba’ has absolutely no bearing with any part of the original text of ‘Dhabba’ and also there is no character bearing the name Baldev Raj in the novel in the said context.

“On the contrary, what is being read is sheer porno, the undersigned cannot even dream of writing, supposedly to titillate the viewers. But in the process, the whole sequence is shown as an excerpt from my novel ‘Dhabba’ which amounts to mischievous misrepresentation,” Pathak, 81, claimed in his letter shared on his Twitter account.

