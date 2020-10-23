Mirzapur 2 Review: Ali Fazal Takes Control As Pankaj Tripathi Gets Fierce

Mirzapur 2

Cast: Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu

Creators: Karan Anshuman, Gurmeet Singh

Mirzapur’s massive fan following is also because of its easy narrative. Not so good guys pitted against bad guys, with frequent burst of abuses and bullets. There isn’t much to ponder about intentions, motives and outcomes. Just go with the flow and enjoy violence of many kinds.

Some called the first season as Amazon Prime Video’s answer to Netflix’s Sacred Games, but by now it’s quite clear that the two shows are in stark contrast on many levels. While Sacred Games also made some sharp political comments, Mirzapur is best enjoyed without going deeper. There isn’t much to read between the lines. In fact, it’s frivolousness and affinity to cheap thrills and whistle-worthy oneliners are super fun and its real strength.

Take it lightly and let Kaleen Bhaiyya (Pankaj Tripathi) take charge. Don’t get into the analytical mode.

Though the promoters of the second season made only two episodes available for the reviews, but the show dropped on Thursday evening, so this review is based on first three episodes, and that’s not going to change much because the tone and developments are on the expected lines.

Guddu (Ali Fazal) has finally grown up into a thinking man and his ever rising rage has found a meaning, which also means his emotional side is slowly going to take over his bulging biceps. Shalu (Shweta Tripathi) is probably on the path to become Bablu’s replica, and together they have set out to snatch the throne of Mirzapur from Pankaj Tripathi’s clutches. But this is not going to be easy as Munna Tripathi is in beast mode. Truth be told, his character doesn’t appear like a total buffoon this season. Also, his scenes with Pankaj Tripathi are much more layered now.

It’s funny that I am talking about Mirzapur characters in such seriousness after calling them frivolous and meant for cheap thrills. The creators--Karan Anshuman and Gurmeet Singh--know exactly what they are doing and there is no pretention of saying anything profound. It’s a plain revenge saga focussed on tickling your hidden violent bones. Like Avengers films, Mirzapur’s prime goal is to entertain and there are no secondary concerns.

Like last time, the battle for Mirzapur means involving Balia, Jaunpur and sometimes Lucknow, with many powerful agencies at play. That would also see the second generation slowly getting prominence. Most of the major characters, except Vikrant Massey and Shreya Pilgaonkar, have returned and country-made pistols have paved way for technically superior machines. These guys use violence to subside violence.

Ali Fazal and Pankaj Tripathi are unflinchingly staring at each other amid a barrage of bullets with a commitment to make all this look bizarrely satisfying. And just in case, if you happen to like the gangster genre then you might end up whistling at some places.

Mirzapur 2 delivers the fun it promised. They fight, you enjoy, end of story. There is nothing to take back except remembering a few punchlines and using them on your friends. And if you take Mirazpur seriously and think of it as a pertinent comment on UP’s socio-political conditions then you might need a counselling session with Kaleen Bhaiyya. He might ask you to test his home-made pistols!

Enjoy it raw!

Rating: 2.5/5