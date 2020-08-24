Mirzapur 2: The Wait is Over, Munna Bhaiya and Guddu are All Set to Return on October 23

The wait is over, much anticipated Amazon Original Series Mirzapur is all set to return with its second season on October 23. The cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Shekhar Gaur as ready to navigate the dark and intense world of Mirzapur. The sequel of the show will also feature Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar.

Set in Mirzapur, the hinterland of North India, season 1 of the crime drama had taken the audiences into a dark, complex world of guns, drugs and lawlessness. It’s relentless pace, well etched-out characters and nuanced narrative had left the fans wanting more. With Season 2, the canvas of Mirzapur is expected to get bigger.

The release date announcement was also shared on Instagram with a post captioned as, “matter internal hai, ajao.

View this post on Instagram matter internal hai, aajao link in bio #Mirzapur2 A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin) on Aug 23, 2020 at 11:28pm PDT

“The love and appreciation that the show has garnered since its launch has been simply overwhelming. Taking it a notch higher, we’re certain that the audiences are in for a visual treat in the sequel” said Creator Puneet Krishna. “Seeing their excitement for the season 2 for months now made each one of us deliver a performance that matches up to the scale at which the show has now placed itself. We are thrilled to take the fans to another dynamic world of Mirzapur that they have been waiting for a very long time,” he added.

Talking about the show Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer, Excel Entertainment said, “Mirzapur was a step in that endeavor. It was not just about breaking boundaries for the audiences, but also for ourselves as content creators. Bringing thrilling and untold stories from India’s hinterland without losing authenticity has been our biggest win. All the praise that season one of Mirzapur has received, not just in India, but across the globe, is heartening. It pushes Excel Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video to continue the momentum with the second season of the show.”

The series is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. Mirzapur season 2 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.