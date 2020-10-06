Mirzapur 2 Trailer: Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Take the Battle for Power and Revenge to New Levels

The wait for the second season of web series Mirzapur has been a long one, with the audience waiting to find out what happens in the lives of the onscreen characters of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and Shweta Tripathi Sharma. Season one ended with a bloody showdown, leaving survivors Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu), Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Golu (Shweta Tripathi) to settle their scores among themselves.

The trailer of season 2 shows Munna and Guddu taking their bloody battle for power and revenge to another level. While Munna is trying to set new rules for lording over Mirzapur, Guddu is out seeking revenge for his brother and fiancee's death. Golu sheds her good girl image to join the race to the throne of Mirzapur.

There are new players joining the game this season, like Vijay Verma, Amit Sial and Priyanshu Painyuli. The trailer lives up the to the audience's expectation of violence and gunfights. The trailer was launched by the star cast of the show in a virtual press conference, which was attended by Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Harshita Gaur, among others.

Watch the trailer here:

"We created the first season with the intent to 'get our hands dirty' with a pure hinterland drama; what really surprised us was the worldwide love that's grown for our local show,' said the show's creator Puneet Krishna.

Earlier, Amazon Prime Video had dropped a video that featured the father-son duo of Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) and Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu). In the gripping and intense clip, we saw them talk about the rules of the land and how they can easily be changed as per the one who rules over the land. With the fight for the throne of Mirzapur getting even more intense in Season 2, will the rules change as well?

Mirzapur Season 2 is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 23, 2020 in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment.