Mirzapur 2 Trailer Launched, Rhea and Showik Chakraborty's Judicial Custody Extended in Sushant Singh Rajput Case

The makers of Amazon Prime Video's Mirzapur launched the trailer of its highly anticipated second season on Tuesday. Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyenndu and Pankaj Tripathi return as their characters while new cast was also introduced.

In another news, a Mumbai court has extended the judicial custody of actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty till October 20.

Also, Dhruv Vikram starrer Varmaa has launched on OTT. The Bala directorial was also leaked online on pirate websites.

The cast of Mirzapur 2, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Shweta Tripathi Sharma on Tuesday shared details about the much-anticipated second season of the crime drama, which they believe has been made special by the sustained love from the audience.

A Mumbai court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty till October 20 in adrugs case related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Bala directed Dhruv Vikram's Varmaa has launched on OTT.

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli has begun test shoot in Hyderabad with lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR after Covid-19 shutdown.

Movie theaters across the world have faced huge crisis due to Covid-19 outbreak. But, they are ready to open soon with standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place.

