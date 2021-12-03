Mirzapur Actor Brahma Mishra's Last Instagram Video Dancing to 'In Da Ghetto' Resurface After His Death

Actor Bramhaswaroop Mishra (36) who had appeared in the web series “Mirzapur", was found dead in his flat in suburban Versova on Thursday afternoon. As per news agency PTI, Mishra was living alone in a rented flat in Inlex Nagar Society for the last four years. The cause of his death is unknown and there are no other details officially available.

However, tributes to Mishra from his colleagues and fans have flooded social media. His last Instagram video is also going viral on the internet. In the video, Mishra is seen dancing to viral song ‘In Da Ghetto’ with one of his friends.

Taking to Instagram, Divyenndu, who plays Munna in the popular Amazon Prime drama, shared a photo with Brahma and condoled his death. “RIP Brahma Mishra. Our Lalit is no more Let’s pray for him everyone,” he wrote. In Mirzapur, Brahma played one of Munna’s henchmen.

Ali Fazal, who stars in Mirzapur as Guddu, wrote in a post: “Hearts broken today, yet again. Brahma, take care, saathi."

Several other celebrities have also expressed their shock and grief after learning about the untimely demise of Bramha Mishra. “Heartbreaking," actor Shriya Pilgaonkar wrote on Instagram. “He brought a smile to a million faces. He will be missed. RIP Bramha Mishra," ‘Mirzapur’ creator Gurmmeet Singh mourned.

Bramha Mishra also starred in Akshay Kumar’s movie ‘Kesari’.

