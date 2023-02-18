Shahnawaz Pradhan who is known for his work in Phantom, Raaes, Mirzapur, Tota Weds Maina and many others has passed away due to cardiac arrest at 56. While attending a function, the popular actor complained of chest pain after which he fell unconscious and was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital where the doctors couldn’t revive him.

TV actress Surbhi Tiwari who was present in the hospital for her brother’s treatment told Navbharat times that she saw Shahnawaz being taken inside on a stretcher. He was placed right next to her brother. Surbhi recalled overhearing the doctors that they were unable to find any pulse in Shahnawaz and that his heart was not responding to any external treatment. That’s when she got to know that Shahnawaz had a bypass surgery a couple of months back and that he had suffered from a heart attack at a function. She offered her condolences and recollected Shahnawaz’s good nature.

Meanwhile, Bandish Bandits fame Rajesh Tailang who was his co-actor in the popular crime series Mirzapur took to his Instagram handle to pen his grief. The actor shared the picture of the actor from the sets and wrote in the caption, “Shahnawaz bhai aakhiri salaam !!! Kya gazab ke zaheen insaan aur kitne behatar adaakar the aap. Mirzapur ke dauran kitna sundar waqt guzara aapke saath, Yaqeen nahin ho raha."

Gangajal actor Yashpal Sharma also penned a condolence note on his Instagram timeline for Shahnawaz. It read, “Today attended this program in Mumbai… Everything was going great… Ridz Dime Darrell ji’s and hundreds of artists were present but shortly after receiving the award our beloved artist Shahnawaz had an attack… The whole program stopped with the help of the people and the doctor picked him up early and taken to the car downstairs to Kokila Ben Hospital which was the closest but no one could save him and he passed away."

He also added, “This is the bitter truth of our life…. in which arrogance does a person live and what is life… Well the program ended well but a life gone… So many artists gathered in one place and a life ended before our eyes…. Feeling something empty… Salute to Rita Ki. So many people met at one place but one person left, this sorrow will continue to linger for the whole life… May his soul rest in peace and courage to the family,"

Shahnawaz Pradhan’s last rites would take place on Saturday.

Read all the Latest Movies News here