Mirzapur Fame Divyenndu Sharma: I'm Not Your Regular Superstar But An Actor Who People Love | Exclusive

Divyenndu Sharma, popular for playing ruthless goon Munna Bhaiyya in Mirzapur but also known for his gullible and meek character ‘Liquid’ from Pyaar Ka Punchnama, says that he always tries his hands at different things as he doesn’t want to be typecast in this industry.

The actor will next be seen in a film on the plight of the farmers titled Mere Desh Ki Dharti, where the audiences will see him in a completely different avatar once again. Sharing that it is difficult to keep trying different things, he says that he wants his audience to remember him as an actor who can do more than just one kind of character.

He says, “Very few people understand this but it is not easy at all. It takes a lot of effort to not keep on doing what you are getting famous or successful for. A lot of people enjoy that success in one particular role and they want to carry it. I don’t have anything against them but I want people to remember me as an actor who could do more than just one kind of character. I want to show them the years I have given to theatre and film school learning my craft. I want to justify all those nights of hard work of making plays, not having enough money in life but carrying on and having faith in yourself in your training. More than myself, for the respect for my craft, I want to keep on experimenting with new characters, new situations and new stories."

Divyenndu also adds that he doesn’t let himself feel pressured about living up to the fame of his popular or fan favourite characters. “I feel nice when a character becomes popular and I get validation from the audience for it but I don’t think that my next character has to be bigger than the previous one. Honestly speaking, how can one surpass the popularity of a character like Munna bhaiyya? The best thing is to keep that experience close to your heart but not take it too seriously."

Before his feature film Pyaar Ka Punchnama, he also had a cameo role in Madhuri Dixit’s Aaja Nachle. He says that his journey in the entertainment industry from films to OTT has been a wonderful one and he is grateful to his audience for that. “I was fortunate to get success right from my first film," he says, continuing, “The only time I felt I wasn’t happy doing something is that when I was seeking to do different kinds of work and people generally offered the same kinds of role."

“But I cannot really complain because getting success is better than failure. Even if people are offering you similar roles, at least they are offering you something. I have that kind of discipline to not get carried away in the greed of doing more films or earning more money. I took my time, said no to a lot of things, waited for different things to happen and God was kind enough that I got Mirzapur. I began as an outsider but today people are liking my work."

Divyenndu stressed enough the fact that he doesn’t want to be doing the same kind of thing, no matter how successful it gets. This is why, when we asked the actor what other roles he would like to experiment with, he said horror and rom-com in the same breath. However, he did not forget to thank his audience for loving him for whatever he does.

“My audiences have accepted me with so much love and I am so grateful for that. You always have the fear before experimenting with something that how would it turn out to be. But my audience acknowledged the effort I was putting in. I have felt the love they have for me. I am not your regular superstar but I am an actor who people really love and appreciate, and it comes to me," he expresses.

Divyenndu Sharma will next be seen in the film Mere Desh Ki Dharti, whose trailer was released quite recently. Talking about the same, he shared that the film talks about something we all are connected with- the plight of the farmers of the country.

Told in a comic format, the film will see Divyenndu’s character leave his city for a village, where he will encounter the problems of the farmers and will try to help them in his own way.

“Mere Desh Ki Dharti is actually a lot of things. The character partakes a journey from his city to a village and it talks about the farmers of our country. It is a serious topic but it is said in a humorous way," he says.

“We always talk about our farmers, it is now time to do something for them in whatever capacity we can do. You don’t need to leave the city and go to the village to do so. I want maximum people to watch it and be a part of it. It is a film that talks about something we are very connected with. We all were farmers, to begin with, right?" Divyenndu concludes.

