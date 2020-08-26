Mirzapur Season 2: Ali Fazal aka Guddu Bhaiya Gets a ‘Hulk’ Makeover

Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu bhaiya in the much-awaited Mirzapur 2, led the announcement of the upcoming sequel by narrating in the teaser video. Since, Guddu has earmarked a spot on this week’s list of trends.

An impressive makeover given to Ali Fazal’s Guddu was discovered on the internet. Shared by actor Satyajeet Dubey on Twitter, the exclusively assembled clip shows Guddu’s character retouched on the colossal personality of The Hulk.

The post was captioned as, “Sneak-Peek of Guddu bhaiya’s new look from much awaited #MirzapurSeason2 And remember guys, i was the first one to break this HULKING BREAKING NEWS! @alifazal9 because, the nation wants to know”.

Sneak-Peek of Guddu bhaiya’s new look from much awaited #MirzapurSeason2 And remember guys, i was the first one to break this HULKING BREAKING NEWS! @alifazal9 because, the nation wants to know ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/j8Jat7gLbi — Satyajeet Dubey (@satyajeet_dubey) August 26, 2020

This week has brought an answer to one of the most asked questions on social media, ‘When is season two of Mirzapur coming?’ The makers of the web series revealed Mirzapur Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 23.

The nearly minute-long video hears Guddu bhaiya, talk return to avenge the death of his family. He claims the world is separated by two kinds of people -- dead and alive -- and then a third category, injured. “They took away everything from me and left me alive... They made a big mistake," he concluded with a warning.

Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Shekhar Gaur will reprise their roles from the first part of the series. Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli and Isha Talwar are new additions to the cast.

Mirzapur 2 is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai and produced by Excel Entertainment.