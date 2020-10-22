Mirzapur Season 2: Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya’s Best Dialogues from Season 1

Mirzapur is arguably one of the most popular web series of India that took the world of online content by storm. It is a crime-thriller story that revolves around guns, lawlessness and has a promising star cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang and many more.

Every actor seems to out-perform the other and it is tough to pick sides. Mirzapur season 1 comprised of nine power-packed episodes which were shot mostly in some districts of Uttar Pradesh like Jaunpur, Lucknow, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur and so on. The series is famous for its punchy dialogues and who can beat Pankaj Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya on that front.

Here are some of the best dialogues by Kaleen Bhaiya of Mirzapur:

· Izzat nahi karte hain, darte hain sab

· Tumhare chu***ape kab khatam honge

· Dar ki yehi dikkat hai, kabhi bhi khatam ho sakta hai

· Chu**iya hai yeh important nahi hai, humara ladka hai yeh important hai

· Phir kaahe pajama khol ke aa rahe hain yahan

· To B**K, iske liye tum hamare darwaze pe chale aaye

· Kya chu***apa hua hai ki raat ko ruka nahi gaya

· Vishuddh chu**ye ladke ho tum, chup raho

· Munna mo**e hain, Munna hi paani daalenge

· Neta banna hai toh gundey paalo, Gundey mat bano

· Hamara naam Akhandanand Tripathi hai. Jis Akhanda se aap parichit hain wo vyapari the, aur hum bahubali hain

· Maurya ji aap jis sheher me naukar ban kea aye hain, hum maalik hain us sheher ke

· Vyapar hamare hisab se chalta hai, hum vyapar ke hisab se nahi

Mirzapur Season 2 will start streaming from October 23 on Amazon Prime Video after a gap of almost two years. It is one of the most awaited series that has garnered praise from fans as well as critics. It is, however, not suitable for unrestricted public exhibition, as can be clearly understood by looking at the dialogues listed above.