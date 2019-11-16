Mirzapur Season 2 Teaser Clip Marks One Year Anniversary of the Series

Mirzapur is one of the most loved shows in India correctly streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It has good IMDb rating and received good reviews last season. In fact, it was the most-streamed series during the same time last year. As Mirzapur season 2 premiere date is around the corner but before that, the makers and streaming platform Amazon Prime Video shared a special teaser for the upcoming season on social media. Considering that the drama series debuted its first season on this day one year ago, it seems like the ideal way to mark the special occasion for cast, crew and fans.

The teaser clip has a voice over of Pankaj Tripathi's character Kaleen Bhaiya and is interspersed with shots of the burning pyre. It establishes that death and misery will reign over in Mirzapur while revenge becomes the central theme like last season.

Fans can't wait for the latest season to drop and here is a quick look at what is in store for the viewers in season 2. Watch Mirzapur season 2 teaser clip below:

Mirzapur season one was a nine-episode series produced under the banner Excel Entertainment. Apart from Pankaj Tripathi, it stars Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Diveyndu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi.

