Mischievous Sara Ali Khan Dropped Glue on Fan Blades in School, was Almost Suspended

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared an incident when her mischievous prank got her suspended from school.

Recounting one incident, she shared with Mumbai Mirror, "One prank I remember was dropping glue on fan blades which spilled all over the class when switched on. I almost got suspended for this because my principal kept asking why I did this, and I had no answer to it."

Born to actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and brought up in a family of Nawabs, Sara says she never felt like a star, but an actor. "My parents are actors, but I don't think I have grown up in the family of stars. Father, for instance, has always been very particular about education and my mother is the flagbearer of humility. She believes in putting your head down and letting your work speak for yourself," she said.

"I don't really think I come from a family of stars. I don't look at myself as a star," she added.

When asked to talk about her stepmother and Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, she said, "I admire Kareena Kapoor and her work. She's a professional who always gives preference to work. Her style of working is something I would want to imbibe from her."

Follow @News18Movies for more