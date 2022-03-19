Mischievous Taimur Ali Khan Waves At Cop, Makes Faces As He, Kareena Kapoor Return From Maldives

Chote Nawab Taimur Ali Khan was in a mischievous mood when he landed in Mumbai with his mom Kareena Kapoor, brother Jehangir Ali Khan, Maasi Karisma Kapoor and cousin Samaira Kapoor from their vacation in the Maldives. The five-and-a-half-year-old was seen making his way out with his family when he spotted a police officer standing outside the arrival gate and decided to wave a quick hello.

While the officer did not notice him, Taimur continued his shenanigans by making faces while the paparazzi were busy capturing him. Meanwhile, Kareena held Jeh close, carrying him in her arms as they made their way to the car. Kareena and Karisma Kapoor were seen wearing comfy white jammies for the flight. Karisma’s daughter Samaira was seen wearing a cute pair of red shorts and a black sleeveless top.

The Kapoor sisters left for the exotic holiday destination a few days ago and had been sharing pictures from their stay. Taking to Instagram Stories, the Heroine actress had shared a photo in which she was seen by the seashores while Jeh Ali Khan was seated in her lap. She was seen wearing a black monokini. Along with the photo, Kareena wrote, “Where I belong" with a heart emoticon.

Advertisement

Kareena had taken a couple of trips to the Maldives last year as well. The actor had gone to the Island nation to celebrate husband Saif Ali Khan’s 51st birthday. She returned to the holiday spot for her birthday bash. Though Saif was not spotted with her this time around, he would hopefully join his family thereafter completing his work commitments.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan announced her web debut this week. The actress made the announcement of her first OTT project with Netflix’s screen adaptation of Japanese author Keigo Higashino’s acclaimed work, The Devotion of Suspect X, which is being helmed by Sujoy Ghosh.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.