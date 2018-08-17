Misha’s Name Was Shahid’s Selection, I Might Get to Select the Name This Time: Mira Rajput

💝🎈 A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Apr 20, 2018 at 8:24am PDT

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is not an actor and doesn't belong to the glitz and glamour of Bollywood, but despite that she's one star wife who's constantly under limelight. From her looks to her social media posts, the internet keeps talking about her and, of course her daughter Misha.The 23 year old has never shied away from talking about her experience as a young mother and now she's all set to welcome her second child as well. She even went to talk about her second pregnancy in a commercial for an anti-ageing cream.She seems super excited to experience motherhood all over again. In a recent interview to Zoom TV, she revealed how she plans to take care of her two children and naming the second child as well.Misha's name came as a unison of Mira and Shahid's name. Since Shahid chose the name for their daughter, this time its her turn to name their second one. Rajput said, “We haven’t decided the name of the baby yet. In fact, we are open to all suggestions. Misha’s name was Shahid’s selection. So, this time, I might get to select the name.”Mira realises that it's not going to be easy this time because she already has Misha around who enjoys undivided love and attention from everybody. Talking as a responsible mother she says, “This time I already have a toddler around and keeping a balance between the one you have and the one that's on its way is very important. Everything changes and you don't want that the one who has been the apple of your eyes for so long and feels that she's the centre of your world to feel neglected and ignored."Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015. The couple welcomed their first child Misha on August 26, 2016, and are now eagerly waiting to be parents again.