Mishti Chakraborty On Manikarnika Final Cut: Was Shocked and Disappointed to See My Role
Mishti Chakraborty, who played the role of Kashibai in Manikarnika, said she felt cheated when she saw the final cut of the film as many of her scenes had been removed.
Photo Courtesy: mishti chakravarty/ Instagram
Adding fuel to the fire in the ongoing tussle between Kangana Ranaut and director Krish Jagarlamudi over directorial credit of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, actress Mishti Chakraborty has said that she was shocked to see the final screen time her role of Kashibai has got in the film.
In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Mishti made some candid revelations related to what she was promised when she came on board with director Krish for Manikarnika, her role as she saw it in the final cut and other matters surrounding the project.
When the interviewer asked her if she was happy with her role as Kashibai in the film, Mishti said, “Well, this is not what I was expecting (laughs). This is not what I had shot. This is not what I was promised. So, I can’t say on a personal level, if you are talking about my own thing, then, I can’t say that I am really happy about it.”
She added, “When I was initially offered the role of Kashibai by Kamal Jain (producer of Manikarnika), I said no to it. I was very hesitant because I wasn’t really interested in doing a secondary character in a big film. Jain convinced me that it is a fantastic character and it has got a lot to perform.”
“I was told that this has got some great scenes and fantastic scope of acting that are at par with the leading lady of the film. So, I said yes to the film. Another main reason for doing the film was director Krish. I have known him from down south and I know that he is a fantastic filmmaker. I always wanted to work with him,” Mishti added.
The interviewer then asked, “Did you have fight sequences in the movie and were they included in the final film?” Mishti replied, “I had fight sequences in the film as well. I had shot for them. But they are not in the film (laughs).”
“When I saw it on January 20, five days before the theatrical release, I was really shocked. This was not what I was expecting. After the screening I was hugely disappointed. I did not talk to anyone. I just walked out of the theatre. Then I spoke to Krish and actually came to know what happened,” she said.
“What I understood later was that they needed the re-shoot to cancel the earlier scenes and match it accordingly (laughs). I understood that the scenes (re-shot scenes) were there only because the previous important scenes could be chopped off.”
“These people (Kangana and Jain) were after my life for the extra dates. Even Kangana spoke to me about my dates. 'Your role has been significantly increased, Jain had told me (laughs). Kangana came to me and said, 'Mishti I need your dates. Your character is like a sister. You are not a handmaiden that you can come and go.' These were the exact words that she used.”
When asked if she felt cheated, Mishti said, “To a certain extent, yes, I do. But I can’t say what could have been the exact reason for doing this.”
Mishti also spoke on other things related to the film’s release and the directors’ role in shaping the final cut of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The actress said she wishes to work under 'real' female directors in Bollywood like Meghna Gulzar or Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.
