Mishti Chakravarty Mistaken for Late Actress Mishti Mukherjee, Issues Clarification

Twenty seven year old Bengali actress Mishti Mukherjee passed away due to renal failure. Mishti died on Friday night and a statement issued a day later confirmed her unfortunate demise. Last rites of the 27-year-old actress were performed on Saturday.

"Actress Mishti Mukherjee who marked her brilliance in many films and music videos with her ace acting is no more. Due to keto diet, her kidney failed in Bangalore and she breathed her last on Friday night, the actress suffered a lot of pain. Unforgettable and unfortunate loss. May her soul rest in peace. She is survived by her parents and brother," read the statement.

Meanwhile, media reports started confusing her with model-actress Mishti Chakravarty and fans started flooding her social media handle with condolence messages. Mishti clarified later on Instagram that reports are confusing her with another actress of the same name and that she is hale and hearty.

Late Mishti Mukherjee made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 Ranvir Shorey-starrer Life Ki Toh Lag Gayi in a guest appearance. Mishti Chakravarty, meanwhile, made her Bollywood debut with Subhash Ghai's 2014 film Kaanchi: The Unbreakable. She last featured in Hindi films in Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi (2019).