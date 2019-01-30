English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mishti Miffed With Her Role Cut, Rahat Fateh Accused of Smuggling Foreign Currency
Mishti Chakraborty is shocked and disappointed with the final cut of Manikarnika, while the film's box office figures are on a decline. Details on Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's currency smuggling case, new show on Nirbhaya and newbies in Bollywood in our showbiz recap for the day.
Times are not looking so good for Kangana Ranaut and her film Manikarnika. Director Krish Jagarlamudi seems to have opened a can of worms after he hurled credit-stealing accusations towards Kangana. Now, the film's cast member Mishti Chakarborty, who plays Kashibai, has come out to say that her role has been drastically reduced in the final cut. On the other hand, the film's box office performance is on a decline.
In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, actress Mishti Chakarborty said that she had initially said no to Manikarnika, but was promised a meaty role by producer Kamal Jain. But she was shocked and disappointed to see the final cut of the film. She said that after the exit of director Krish Jagarlamudi, her scenes were re-shot and the final film has given her lesser screen time than what was initially promised. Mishti's statements come a day after Krish said that he exited the film because of Kangana, who re-shot major portions of the film after his departure.
The woes for Manikarnika do not end there. The film had a decent opening at the box office, but it has been on a decline since Sunday. Despite all the hype around it and a Republic Day opening, the film has managed to gain only Rs 50 crore in 5 days.
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has had yet another run-in with the law. The Pakistani singer has been accused of smuggling illegal foreign currency in India for three years. India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued Khan a notice and has sought his response regarding Rs 2.61 crore under scanner. Earlier, in 2011, he was found with undocumented $125,000 (Rs 89.1 lakh) at the Delhi airport.
The Nirbhaya gang-rape and the ensuing investigation is being revisited on screen, in a seven-part series called Delhi Crime, directed by Richie Mehta. While the series is having its world premiere at the Sundance film festival, Netflix will be airing it in March. The series aims to uncover the horrific details of the incident through its lead character Vartika Chaturvedi, played by actress Shefali Shah.
On a lighter note, two star kids are all set to step into filmdom. Actor Ravi Kishan's daughter Riva and Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma are making their Bollywood debut with debutante director Karan Kashyap's Sab Kushal Mangal. Let's hope these two newbies are able to create magic at the box office.
