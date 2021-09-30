Miss India 2018 Anukreethy Vas to be Female Lead in Vijay Sethupathi's Next

Anukreethy Vas, who was crowned Femina Miss India 2018, will be seen as the female lead in Vijay Sethupathi next film, which will be helmed by Ponram. The official announcement of Anukeerthy Vas joining the film opposite Vijay Sethupathi has been made. The name of the film is said to be “VJS 46". Sun Pictures is producing the film and people are expecting it to be a rural masala entertainer. The audience will get to see a combination of love, comedy and action against the backdrop of Dindigul.

According to media reports, Vijay will be playing the character of a cop. D Imman will give the music while Dinesh Krishnan will do the cinematography. The announcement of Anukreethy joining the film was made on social media by Sun Pictures recently. The actor, too, posted about the same on her Instagram handle. While sharing the post, Anukreethy wrote that she was happy about joining the cast of “VJS46" as the female lead. She also wrote that she couldn’t be more grateful. Sun Pictures announced her joining the film on Anukreethy’s birthday on September 28.

Besides being crowned Femina Miss India 2018, Anukreethy represented Indian at the Miss World Pageant in 2018.

As far as the film is concerned, the shooting was stopped for a day some months ago due to some issues between the crew of the film and the press members.

