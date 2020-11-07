Miss India Movie Review: Insipid Tale of a Tea Entrepreneur

Miss India

Cast: Keerthy Suresh, Rajendra Prasad, Jagapathi Babu, Nadhiya​

Director: Narendra Nath

Miss India is an insipid telling of what is meant to be an inspirational story of the rise of a small town girl. Keerthy Suresh plays the lead along with tea that has a starring role, the Indian chai conquers coffee loving America.

The film rests on a flimsy screenplay filled with cliches and ticks all the genre boxes. Manasa Samyukta played by National Award winner Keerthy Suresh dreams of making it big in the tea industry and you know she does because the first scene opens with her monologue about her success, and the story of how she gets to the top is too lacklustre and long at 2 hours and 16 minutes. Miss India is the name of Manasa's tea brand, the misleading title may have made you believe this is a film about the beauty pageant.

Manasa is inspired by her grandfather who makes healing herbal teas and apart from this grandfather played by Rajendra Prasad and father played by Sivaramakrishna who are the two token good men in the film she encounters only men ranging from mean to evil who want to thwart her journey to success. Jagapathi Babu as KSK the coffee conglomerate tycoon is reduced to playing a caricaturish villain. Save for Nadhiya who makes a genuine effort as Keerthy's mother all the actors and junior artists especially are extremely unconvincing and what grates on your nerves is that they all speak in proverbs and aphorisms.

Keerthy Suresh has the tough job of living up to the expectations she set up with Mahanati but the shallow script fails her. The only deviation the screenplay makes from a long beaten road is the way it gives agency to the woman in romance. Apart from that there isn't anything that stands out in this weak cup of tea. This tea feature film is so boring that it ends up being an advertisement for coffee.

Rating: 1.5/5