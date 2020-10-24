Miss India Trailer: Keerthy Suresh is a Fierce Businesswoman Who will Stop at Nothing

The trailer of the upcoming Telugu film, Miss India, headlined by Keerthy Suresh was released today. The film traces the journey of Samyukhta Manasa (Keerthy Suresh), a young passionate girl who, in an attempt to fulfill her grandfather’s dream and her own childhood ambition, reinvents herself as she moves to the USA, setting up a successful business in tea.

In the trailer, we see Samyukhta embarking on a remarkable journey where she fights the entire world around her, along with the traditional beliefs of her very own family. She is determined to become a self-made success and in the process, she goes head to head against the illustrious coffee honcho, while fighting betrayals, adversaries and resistance from her own family. Take a look at the trailer:

With Miss India, Keerthy Suresh promises to take the audience on an inspiring journey of a powerful self-made business woman in an unknown country.

Speaking about the film, Keerthy said, “Miss India is the beautifully crafted story of Samyukhta, who is determined to not let anything stop her from achieving her dreams . I’m glad this film is releasing on Netflix to a global audience because I feel like it will encourage and inspire many young women to follow their hearts and passions, regardless of the language that they would watch it in. ”

The drama, which is helmed by debutante director Y. Narendranath, is also dubbed in Tamil and Malayalam and will premiere on Netflix on November 4, 2020.