Miss Irrfan Khan Every Day, His Image Floats In Front Of My Eyes: Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar began the post production work on his upcoming film Sardar Udham Singh on Monday. In an interview, Shoojit says the film is an ode to Irrfan Khan, for whom the film was originally written.

Talking about the late actor, Shoojit told MidDay, "I think about Irrfan every day. His image floats in front of my eyes. We had grown close in the past two years when he underwent treatment. During his last 10 days, I was following up with Sutapa [Irrfan's wife] and Babil [son]. Babil broke the news to me that morning. I still feel Irrfan is with me, talking to me. I can never get over his loss." Shoojit further shared that he was willing to wait for Irrfan's recovery and to proceed with the project with him.

A week after Cultural Affairs Ministry, Maharashtra, permitted resumption of shootings for films, teleserials, advertisements, OTT, etc, the filmmaker shared the update on the biopic on the Indian revolutionary on Twitter.

The filmmaker says Sardar Udham Singh required finishing which was halted due to the suspension of shoots. "We are adhering by the guidelines as we proceed. The future at work won't be easy. Shooting is best done in utter chaos. A film can't be shot with constraints; it needs human interaction. But the virus is here to stay. So, we have to realign our methods," he further said.

Follow @News18Movies for more