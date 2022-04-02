Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu Recreates Chaiyya Chaiyya Hookstep With OG Malaika Arora, Watch

When it comes to dancing, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora surely knows how to slay all with her moves. After all, the dancing sensation has given us innumerable blockbuster item songs, listening to which we can’t help but shake our legs. From Munni Badnam Hui to Anarkali Disco Chali, her every item number is a party anthem. Now, Malaika recently came back from her US trip and after making the country proud Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu is also back in the country. Recently, both the fashionistas attended India’s influencer fest in Mumbai, Josh Wakao, and our Miss Universe 2021 learned a few moves from our dancing queen Malaika.

A video of both the divas grooving to 90s super hit song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the film Dil Se.. is making rounds on the internet and honestly, the video will also compel you to dance. In the viral video, Malaika can be seen teaching the hook steps of her song from the movie Dil Se, while Harnaaz is gracefully recreating her popular steps. In the video, Malaika and Harnaaz are all smiles as they recreate the iconic song.

Watch the video of Malaika Arora and Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu here:

For the event, Malaika looked drop-dead gorgeous, as she donned a floor-touching black gown, which she perfectly paired with a sleek high ponytail. Taking her entire ensemble to another level, she chose the bold makeup look with winged eyeliner. For the accessories, Malaika opted a shimmery silver necklace that proved that her wardrobe choices are always top-notch. Harnaaz looked alluring in a shimmery lavender gown with full sleeves and a mandarin collar. She chose to keep her hair down. For the accessories, she chose a pair of shimmery and pearl statement earrings.

