Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Greets Paparazzi With Folded Hands, Waves Tricolour as She Returns Home

After bringing the crown back to India after 21 years and making the entire nation proud, Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has returned to India from Israel where the beauty pageant took place. The 21-year-old model from Chandigarh was clicked at the Mumbai airport. She donned a red embellished gown and proudly displayed her Miss Universe sash. With a huge smile on her face, she greeted the paparazzi waiting for her with folded hands.

She was also greeted with bouquets of flowers from the people waiting there. She then waved India’s flag as people around her started chanting ‘India, India.’

Her predecessor, Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020, crowned Harnaaz as the winner while Nadia Ferreira, 22, of Paraguay, came in second. Prior to her, only two women from India lifted the trophy- Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

The Chandigarh-based model, who is pursuing her master’s degree in public administration, was crowned by her predecessor Andrea Meza of Mexico, who won the pageant in 2020. While Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira, 22, finished second, South Africa’s Lalela Mswane, 24, came third. During the final question and answer round, Harnaaz was asked what advice would she give to young women on how to deal with the pressure they face today.

“The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing is to believe in themselves, to know that you are unique and that’s what makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that are happening worldwide," she answered.

