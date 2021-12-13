Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu Set to Make Acting Debut With Punjabi Film 'Bai Ji Kuttange'

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu was officially crowned the new Miss Universe at the 70th Miss Universe 2021, held in Eilat, Israel, 21 years after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000. The 21-year-old from Punjab claimed the crown beating Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira and South Africa’s Lalela Mswane.

It’s not even been 24 hours since she bagged the prestigious title and rumours about her acting debut have already started doing the round. It is being reported that Miss Universe 2021 will be making her acting debut with Punjabi film, titled ‘Bai Ji Kuttange’. A report in SpotboyE claims that Harnaaz has been cast opposite veteran actress Upasana Singh’s son Nanak. The movie will be produced by Upasana Singh’s production house Santosh Entertainment Studio and will also star action hero Dev Kharoud, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Upasana, and Hobby Dhaliwal in lead roles.

The film is scheduled to be released on May 27, 2022. As per the report, her sophomore Pollywood film is titled ‘Yaaran Diyan Po Baara’ where she would once again share the silver screen with Nanak.

Meanwhile, messages congratulating Harnaaz Sandhu have been pouring in from all over the internet. Bollywood actress Lara Dutta took to Twitter to shower love on Harnaaz and also welcomed her to the “Miss Universe club". Only two Indians before Sandhu have won the title of Miss Universe - actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

Lara tweeted, “Congratulations, @HarnaazSandhu03!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!!"

Sushmita Sen has also penned a note of appreciation for Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu. Sharing pictures of Harnaaz from the pageant, Sushmita wrote on Instagram, “#yehbaat ‘Har Hindustani Ki Naz’ Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu #MissUniverse2021 India. So proud of you! Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03 Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years (by a 21-year-old, you were destined). May you enjoy every moment of learning and sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you… May you reign supreme!!! My love and regards to your Maa and family… bohut bohut Mubarak #jaihind #duggadugga #waheguru_ji_ka_khalsa_waheguru_ji_ki_fateh." (sic)

Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03 !!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true!!! @MissDivaOrg @MissUniverse— Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) December 13, 2021

The selection committee included actor and Miss Universe India 2015 Urvashi Rautela, Adamari Lopez, Adriana Lima, Cheslie Kryst, Iris Mittenaere, Lori Harvey, Marian Rivera, and Rena Sofer.

