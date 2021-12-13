Miss Universe 2021: India's Harnaaz Sandhu Wins Prestigious Pageant, 3rd After Sushmita Sen, Lara Dutta

At the Miss Universe 2021 pageant in Israel, India’s tri colour is flying high as actress and model Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu was declared the winner of the competition. Apart from Harnaaz, South Africa’s Lalela Mswane was declared the second runner-up and Paraguay’s Nadia Ferreira was the first runner up. It was the 70th edition of the prestigious annual event.

The 21-year-old Harnaaz from Punjab was representing India at the 70th Miss Universe event, held in Eilat, Israel. She brought home the crown 21 years after Lara Dutta won the title in 2000. Apart from Lara and Harnaaz, Sushmita Sen has won the title back in 1994.

BREAKING: The #MissUniverse 2021 is Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu! ✨ pic.twitter.com/mpQT4srPIO— The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) December 13, 2021

It was a surreal moment as Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu made her final walk down the ramp as Miss Universe 2021. As part of the top three round, the contestants were asked, “What advice would you give to young women watching on how to deal with the pressures they face today?"

To this, Harnaaz said, “The biggest pressure the youth of today is facing, is to believe in themselves. To know that you are unique makes you beautiful. Stop comparing yourselves with others and let’s talk about more important things that are happening worldwide. Come out, speak for yourself, because you are the leader of your life. You are the voice of your own. I believed in myself and that is why I am standing here today."

FINAL STATEMENT: India. #MISSUNIVERSEThe 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition is airing LIVE around the world from Eilat, Israel on @foxtv pic.twitter.com/wwyMhsAyvd — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 13, 2021

Here are some pictures from late Nov as Harnaaz jetted off to Israel for the finals.

Harnaaz was crowned Miss Universe India 2021 in October. She holds multiple pageant titles like Femina Miss India Punjab 2019, as well. She has also starred in Punjabi films.

