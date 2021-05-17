Miss Universe 2021: Mexico's Andrea Meza Wins the Crown, India's Adline Castelino in Top 5

After a tough competition with 73 other candidates, Miss Mexico Andrea Meza has been crowned the 69th Miss Universe during a three-hour televised competition held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood in Florida. Former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa crowned the Mexican beauty at the event. Miss India Adline Castelino was declared the third runer-up.

Taking to Twitter, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach congratulated Andrea as wrote, “Congratulations Andrea Meza! Our new #MissUniverse ❤ Can’t wait to see the amazing journey you’ll have as Miss Universe. Congratulations Mexico!!"

Andrea’s win makes her the third Miss Universe from the country, the other two being Lupita Jones (1991) and Ximena Navarrete (2010).

The second and third spot is held by Miss Brazil Julia Gama, and Miss Peru Janick Maceta del Castillo.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old Miss India Adeline Castelino made the country proud by making it at the fourth spot in the beauty pageant. She had penned down a heartfelt note on her journey through a social media post. Sharing a video clip, she had written, “If I could pen down this feeling without getting overwhelmed about how I felt as I stood there witnessing people around the world cheering , flags waving high and even if I missed seeing 🇮🇳 I felt like I was home. I thought of you India and what we are going through.The love that people give you when they are hurting themselves is the purest form of love one can experience. I’m grateful to you that at a young age I have experienced that and if I could only show you what I saw that day!

I saw hope ,a hope that will be ours soon".

In the National costume round, the model was seen donning an elegant 6 yards saree inspired by the national flower of India, the Lotus. The beautiful and exquisite costume was designed by Hyderabad based designer – Shravan Kumar.

