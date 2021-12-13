Miss Universe 2021 Winner, India's Harnaaz Sandhu, Asked to Do Animal Impressions on World Stage

Miss Universe 2021 pageant has wrapped up in Eilat, Israel and India’s Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, 21, has been crowned the winner. She has now become the third Indian beauty to achieve this milestone after Sushmita Sen (1994) and Lara Dutta (2000).

Earlier, when the competition was underway and things were down to the final 16, the pageant host Steve Harvey was quizzing the contestants one by one. At this point, many fans of the international beauty pageant were left bewildered after Harvey asked Harnaaz to do her best animal impression onstage — while other women were given the chance to talk about their accomplishments, reported Insider.com.

Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu was visibly taken by surprise as Harvey told her, “I hear you do some pretty good animal impersonations. Let’s hear your best one." Harnaaz said, “Oh my god, Steve, I was not expecting to do this on the world stage."

“I have to do this, I have no other option," Harnaaz joked from the world stage. She went on to say that since she loved cats, she would do her best to impersonate one. “Brace yourself everyone," she said, before letting out a few “meow" sounds.

The reactions on social media were not very kind as Harvey asked one of the finalists to do animal-impressions and asked others to talk about themselves. Later, in the competition, Harnaaz was declared the winner, as she edged past Paraguay and South Africa’s respective beauties in the top three.

Harnaaz, 21, is an advocate for women’s empowerment who has helped her mother teach women’s health and hygiene at camps. She belongs to Chandigarh.

The pageant queen currently works as an actress and told Insider that she’s done two Punjabi feature films that will be released soon.

