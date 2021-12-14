Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Lived With The Kapil Sharma Show's Upasana Singh? Details

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Upasana Singh has revealed that she shares a close relationship with Miss Universe 2021 winner Harnaaz Sandhu. The actor-comedian, in her latest interview with India Today, said that Harnaaz called her after winning the Miss Universe 2021 crown. Upasana said that Harnaaz stayed with her for some time before leaving for the pageant.

Talking to the media outlet, Upasana said, “Harnaaz was living with me before leaving for Israel. She once cooked Rajma rice for me. During our stay together, Harnaaz often said with confidence that she would win the crown of Miss Universe. And now she has proven her point. I am very happy that the one who brought laurels to our country is a part of my film."

“Harnaaz called me after winning the crown and shouted that she fulfilled her promise. I could feel her happiness on the phone. I got really emotional talking to Harnaaz and couldn’t stop crying. It was as if my child had done something. Whenever Harnaaz comes to Mumbai, she stays with me. When her training started after Miss India, she stayed with us for 5 days.” Upasana also revealed that she has already signed Harnaaz in two films.

Harnaaz Sandhu has created history by winning the title of Miss Universe 2021. She brings the title home after 21 years. Earlier, actor Lara Dutta had won the title in 2000, while Sushmita Sen had won the Miss Universe crown in 1994.

In the Miss Universe pageant 2021, 21-year-old Harnaaz of Punjab won the title. This year, the 70th Miss Universe 2021 pageant was held in Elliot, Israel. Harnaaz Sandhu defeated 22-year-old Nadia Ferreira of Paraguay and 24-year-old Lalela Mswane of South Africa. Both of them ranked second and third.

