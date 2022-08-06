Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu Recalls Being Bullied For Weight Gain: 'Broke Down So Many Times'

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu has revealed how she was bullied once after she gained some weight. In a recent interview, Harnaaz opened up about the same and mentioned how she had gained weight after she won the pageant and decided to take a month’s break from workouts.

“Physically I have kind of grown, got more pounds and increased my weight, which I am totally comfortable about right now. I was bullied for gaining weight,” she told People magazine.

“I was really focused towards my goal (during the competition) and I was [not] thinking about my health. The whole time we were working out, doing so many activities, and just after winning, I had almost a month just to relax. During that time, I actually didn’t work out, and I was just eating and just enjoying that time with my family. I never realised that it would start showing on my body,” she added.

Miss Universe 2021 further mentioned that she broke down several times since she was being bullied for her weight gain. “I definitely broke down so many times. Sometimes in the most unexpected times. I’m just about to go on stage or something and this whole thing comes in my mind. It’s really sad,” she shared.

Meanwhile, Harnaaz will soon mark her debut in the entertainment industry with the Punjabi film Bai Ji Kuttange. However, on Friday, Upasana Singh (who is producing the movie) moved court against Sandhu accusing her of not honouring an agreement. As per Upasana, Harnaaz was supposed to give 25 days for the promotion of her Punjabi movie titled ‘Bai Ji Kuttange’ but she has not been replying to her messages or emails. She also claimed that the film was initially postponed because Harnaaz could not promote it and now that it is releasing on August 19, the Miss Universe is again unavailable.

For the unversed, Harnaaz Sandhu had created history by winning the title of Miss Universe 2021. Prior to her, Lara Dutta had won the title in 2000 while Sushmita Sen had won the same crown in 1994.

