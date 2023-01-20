Miss Universe Korea Hanna Kim Reveals She is a BTS ARMY, Guess Who is Her Bias?

Another person has succumbed to the charms of the mega-popular K-pop boy band BTS. It is none other than Miss Universe Korea 2022, Hanna Kim. The model, who represented South Korea at the 71st Miss Universe pageant, has revealed her K-pop bias in a clip making rounds on social media.

Hanna was asked, “If you could have dinner with anyone, who would it be?" The proficient linguist didn’t waste a moment before answering, “That would be Jungkook of BTS because he’s my favourite member of BTS." Needless to say, BTS fans, the ARMY, were excited to have another ARMY proudly admitting her liking for their favorite K-pop boy band. Yet they continued their long ongoing joke of politely telling famous people to “get in line”. Take a peek here:

This is not the first time Hanna Kim has admitted her liking for Jungkook. The model who calls herself ARMY has proved her claims by revealing her custom phone case. In another clip, she showed off her Jungkook-customised phone cover. If that was not enough to make any ARMY nod proudly, Hanna also unveiled her wallpaper. It was none other than Butter Era JungKook, smiling in his purple locks. The 28-year-old also follows BTS’ JungKook on Instagram.

‘Miss Universe Korea 2022’ Hanna Kim who will be representing Korea at the 71st Miss Universe pageant, has Jungkook as her bias. She’s showing her Jungkook wallpaper and customised phone cover. pic.twitter.com/0S1sUjYi9E— Jungkook SNS✨️ (@Jungkook_SNS) January 14, 2023

Back in December, she also revealed her favourite K-drama at the time of the interview to be the popular Netflix drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo, reported Koreaboo. Hanna Kim is more than just a model that took the Miss Universe stage by storm. In her long list of talents, Hanna has included being a talented ballerina, a former English teacher, and a linguist. With her title as Miss Universe Korea 2022, Hanna aims to advocate for and support those impacted by cancer. Having lost her father to a life-threatening illness when she was 19 years old, it is a cause that hits home for her.

Meanwhile, the 71st Miss Universe pageant held at the New Orleans Morial Convention Center in New Orleans crowned Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel as the winner. Contestants from over 84 countries participated and competed at this year’s pageant. The reigning queen, India’s Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu, crowned the new Miss Universe 2022. Miss Venezuela was crowned the first runner-up, and Miss Dominican Republic was the second runner-up.

Read all the Latest Movies News here