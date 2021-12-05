CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss15#KatrinaKaif-VickyKaushal#Coronavirus#IPL#Movies
Home » News » Movies » Miss Universe Pageant Beauties Have Fun in Bikinis in Israel Ahead of Finals, See Stunning Pics
1-MIN READ

Miss Universe Pageant Beauties Have Fun in Bikinis in Israel Ahead of Finals, See Stunning Pics

Miss Universe contestants at Dead Sea in Israel ahead of finale on Dec 12

Miss Universe contestants at Dead Sea in Israel ahead of finale on Dec 12

Miss Universe 2021 contestants donned their swimsuits ahead of the beauty pageant finale later in this month.

Entertainment Bureau

Miss Universe hopefuls had a fun day at the Israel’s Dead Sea ahead of the finals that are coming up next week. They were granted special permission to enter the country despite travel ban due to the detection of Omicron Covid variant in various countries across the world.

Beauty queens from some 80 countries will take part in preliminary rounds this week ahead of the live final in Eilat on December 12. Meanwhile, on Saturday Israel announced it would ban foreigners from entering the country, lengthen quarantines for citizens and residents returning from abroad and reinstate controversial cellphone surveillance designed to track infections.

However the Miss Universe contestants were granted waivers to be able to enter the country without any need to quarantine. The beautiful ladies slipped into their bikinis and had fun at the Dead Sea in the country. They floated in the water and rubbed some sand on their flawless skins.

RELATED NEWS

Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov suggested the beauty queens might be subject to PCR tests every 48 hours, although it is not clear if the scheme went ahead. Announcing the decision to grant Miss Universe contestants waivers, Razvozov said, “This is an event that will be broadcast in 174 countries, a very important event, an event that Eilat, too, is very much in need of," he told reporters before the weekly cabinet meeting, reported Daily Mail.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.
Tags
first published:December 05, 2021, 10:21 IST