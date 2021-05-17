Miss Universe Third Runner-up Adline Castelino Starred in a Music Video With Arjun Kanungo

The 69th Miss Universe pagent was held on Sunday night where Miss Mexico Andrea Meza was crowned the winner. India’s Adline Castelino secured the fourth spot and also won several hearts with her intelligent answer during the ceremony.

However, before Miss Universe, Adline starred in a music video with singer Arjun Kanungo. She also featured in the music video for Tere Bina with Shreyas Dharmadhikari, which was shot in 2019.

Take a look at her music videos below:

Adline took to social media to pen a note detailing her Miss Universe journey. She wrote, “If I could pen down this feeling without getting overwhelmed about how I felt as I stood there witnessing people around the world cheering , flags waving high and even if I missed seeing. I felt like I was home. I thought of you India and what we are going through.The love that people give you when they are hurting themselves is the purest form of love one can experience. I’m grateful to you that at a young age I have experienced that and if I could only show you what I saw that day! I saw hope, a hope that will be ours soon."

The 69th Miss Universe was held in Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Brazil’s Julia Gama was crowned the Runner-up while Miss Peru Janick Maceta secured the third place.

