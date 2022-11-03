Miss World 2000 Was Rigged To Help Priyanka Chopra Win? Miss Barbados 2000 Makes Shocking Allegations

Miss Barbados 2000 and now YouTuber Leilani has made some shocking allegations about Priyanka Chopra winning the Miss World 2000 crown. Priyanka made history in 2000 after she was crowned Miss World. She beat Italy’s Giorgia Palmas and Turkey’s Yüksel Ak to win the crown. About 22 years after the historic moment, Leilani accused the prestigious beauty pageant to have rigged the process to help Priyanka win the crown.

She spoke about the Miss World 2000 pageant in her latest YouTube video. She was addressing the controversy revolving around Miss USA 2022 — people being sacked and investigations hinting that the show might be rigged. While speaking about it, Leilani said that the recent turn of events reminded her of her experience at Miss World 2000.

“I literally went through the same thing at Miss World. I was Miss Barbados, and the year I went, Miss India won. Mind you, Miss India had won the previous year (Yukta Mookhey), the sponsor was also ZeeTV, and Indian cable station. Our sashes had ZeeTV on top and then the names of our countries. This is very familiar to me,” she said.

She also accused the pageant favouring Priyanka, alleging that her gowns were better, she got better food, larger pictures in the papers and she was allowed to sport a sarong while others didn’t.

“Apparently she was using some skin tone cream, to even out her skin tone and it was splotchy. I did not say it was a bleaching cream, it was a skin tone cream. It didn’t work, her skin was blotchy so she did not want to remove her sarong. So during the actual judgement, she is actually in a dress,” Leilani added.

“My only problem with Priyanka is that getting to know her in the pageant, she was just unlikeable. And she is Meghan Markle best friend so go figure,” she said.

Priyanka is yet to react to the shocking claims. Priyanka is currently in India to launch her hair product. She returned to Mumbai after three years. She has been making the best out of her visit.

